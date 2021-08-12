https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/breaking-war-room-tx-governor-abbott-supports-forensic-audit-texas-video/

Breaking on The War Room on Thursday–

Texas Governor Greg Abbott supports a forensic audit in his state. He wants to know the truth.

Steve Bannon invited data analyst retired Captain Seth Keshel on his program on Thursday morning before the start of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium.

This is HUGE NEWS.

Captain Seth Keshel also told the War Room crowd that he believes five US Senate seats were stolen from the GOP in the 2020 election.

