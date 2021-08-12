https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-u-s-sending-3000-troops-back-into-afghanistan-amid-rapidly-deteriorating-situation

The Pentagon is sending 3,000 troops back into Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens and Afghan interpreters from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to U.S. officials.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said three battalions – one from the Army and two from the Marines – will enter Afghanistan over the next 48 hours to assist with security at the Kabul airport and that a brigade of 4,000 Army soldiers was being sent to Kuwait to be on standby if more troops were needed.

“Afghan government forces are collapsing even faster than U.S. military leaders thought possible just a few months ago when President Joe Biden ordered a full withdrawal,” The Associated Press reported. “The Taliban, who ruled the country from 1996 until U.S. forces invaded after the 9/11 attacks, captured three more provincial capitals Wednesday and two on Thursday, the 10th and 11th the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep that has given them effective control of about two-thirds of the country.”

Biden stated last month that it was “not inevitable” that the Taliban would take over the country once the U.S. left. Biden further claimed that “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Q: “How serious was the corruption among the Afghanistan Government to this mission failed there?” Biden: “First of all the mission hasn’t failed. Yet … The likelihood there’s going to be a Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely” pic.twitter.com/O9oa4lRUle — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) July 8, 2021

Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary for the Obama administration, previously warned that Democrat President Joe Biden had “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan urged all Americans to immediately evacuate from Afghanistan, saying in a statement earlier in the day:

The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. … The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens that on April 27, 2021, the Department of State ordered the departure from U.S. Embassy Kabul of U.S. government employees whose functions can be performed elsewhere due to increasing violence and threat reports in Kabul. The Travel Advisory for Afghanistan remains Level 4-Do Not Travel due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19. Domestic flights and ground transportation routes outside of Kabul are severely limited and subject to cancellation or closure.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

