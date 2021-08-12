https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/brit-hume-not-confident-the-biden-admins-current-afghanistan-strategy-will-stop-the-taliban/

The Taliban advances in Afghanistan continue, and the U.S. is working to evacuate some personnel:

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is talking “international consensus” and “peace accords”:

Add it all up and Brit Hume is less than confident that the Biden approach is going to cause the Taliban to stand down:

The next step for the Biden administration will be to unleash the hashtags.

Bingo!

The “Obama’s third term” vibes are strong.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...