https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/brit-hume-not-confident-the-biden-admins-current-afghanistan-strategy-will-stop-the-taliban/

The Taliban advances in Afghanistan continue, and the U.S. is working to evacuate some personnel:

Biden admin is sending U.S. troops into Kabul to help evacuate some diplomats as the Taliban advances and security deteriorates in Afghanistan. State Dept is drawing down staff to a “core diplomatic presence,” @StateDeptSpox Ned Price. “Our embassy remains open.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 12, 2021

JUST IN – Pentagon is moving thousands of Marines into position for a possible evacuation of the U.S. Embassy and American citizens in Kabul (NYT) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is talking “international consensus” and “peace accords”:

The U.S. State Department said it is working to forge an international consensus behind the need for an Afghanistan peace accord even as it acknowledged that ‘all indications’ point to the Taliban seeking a ‘battlefield victory’ https://t.co/E3qHXsZcMl pic.twitter.com/Ufa7HylS5q — Reuters (@Reuters) August 12, 2021

State Dpt. Spokesman Ned Price: “Diplomacy has not achieved what what we want to see achieved.” pic.twitter.com/Bh0Kv6Je9w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2021

Add it all up and Brit Hume is less than confident that the Biden approach is going to cause the Taliban to stand down:

The Biden administration is threatening to deny the Taliban diplomatic recognition as a way to halt the rout in Afghanistan. State Dept. says the “international community” won’t recognize them either. Boy, that ought to stop the Taliban in its tracks. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 12, 2021

The next step for the Biden administration will be to unleash the hashtags.

Bingo!

This and a sternly worded letter will elevate America back to the top of the international pecking order. Such power on display. https://t.co/eGyfph5plL — Mike Out Yonder 🌴 🏴‍☠️ (@AmericanusMax) August 12, 2021

The “Obama’s third term” vibes are strong.

Is it 1975 ?? — John Ferguson (@john_49thipsd) August 12, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

