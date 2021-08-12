http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DreNjbEwSXA/

BRITNEY Spears’ dad Jamie has agreed to STEP DOWN as conservator of her estate, court documents obtained by The Sun state.

The move comes after years of the singer BEGGING for the patriarch to be stripped from the conservatorship that’s controlled her life for over 13 years.

New court papers filed by Jamie Spears‘ lawyer state: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate.

“And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

However, the docs continue: “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Jamie’s team then insists in the court papers: “Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

He also took responsibility for claiming he saved Britney when she was “in crisis, desperately in need of help” 13 years ago.

“Not only was she suffering mentally and emotionally, she was also being manipulated by predators and in financial distress. Mr. Spears came to his daughter’s rescue to protect her,” the papers claim.

The 69-year-old also alleged his ex-wife, Lynne Spears, has “little credibility” with her past statements as Britney “refused” to even see her mom when she was at a mental health facility in 2019.

Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, responded to the news in a statement: “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed.

“We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

The former federal prosecutor continued: “We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate.

“And I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.

“In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

BRITNEY’S LONG BATTLE

Britney was first placed in the strict conservatorship back in 2008 as the move was allegedly orchestrated by her dad against her will following a public breakdown.

In the decade that followed, the singer was not able to drive, see her children, spend her own money or do countless other everyday activities without approval from her team – who were all selected by Jamie.

She was also not allowed to choose her own attorney as was long represented by a man picked by her dad, Samuel Ingham.

Earlier in July, Britney first scored a major victory in her conservatorship battle with her father when she was able to choose her own lawyer for the FIRST time ever.

The Sun confirmed that Judge Penny permitted the hiring of Britney’s chosen legal representation, Mathew S. Rosengart, to represent her.

Her newly-appointed attorney filed court documents soon after that requested a CPA named Jason Rubin be appointed the conservatorship of her estate in replace of her dad.

In the documents, the singer called the relationship with her father “venomous” and “it impairs Ms. Spears’s mental health, her well-being, and her ability to pursue and continue with her extraordinary career.”

‘TRAUMATIZING & DEPRESSING’

The docs also call her dad’s control on her life “traumatizing, insane and depressing.”

Despite all of the accusations, Judge Brenda Penny rejected a petition to immediately remove Jamie from the conservatorship last week.

While the ruling is not “what Britney or her team wanted to hear,” a source exclusively told The Sun it’s not “slowing down their momentum.”

“Mathew and his team are still confident about their position in this case and will continue moving forward to remove Jamie from the conservatorship,” the insider alleged.

When her legal team requested Jamie’s immediate removal, they wrote in the docs that each day that passed with her dad as the conservator was “avoidable harm.”

The docs continued: “Ms. Spears’s emotional health and well-being must be, and are, the paramount concern.

“Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears’s continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears’s best interests, health, and well-being, and that his prompt removal—or, at the very least, his immediate suspension—is ‘critical’ at this juncture.”

Britney’s attorney’s continued to argue: “For a variety of legitimate, compelling reasons in the conservatee’s best interests, the time has come for Mr. Spears’s reign to end.”

