Broadway superstar Laura Osnes has been fired from a show in the Hamptons because she refused to get the China virus vaccination, Page Six reported exclusively.

Osnes was scheduled to perform in front of a star-studded audience for a one-night production of “Crazy For You” at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29.

But the theater tells Page Six that it requires staff and performers to be vaccinated, or submit a negative COVID test.

Insiders additionally told The Post’s Michael Riedel that her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, pressed her on the matter because he said “he has two little kids at home.”

“We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances,” the theater’s artistic director, Josh Gladstone, told Page Six. “So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

Osnes first earned fame when she won a talent search show for “Grease: You’re the One That I Want” in 2008. Since then, she sent on to a successful career on Broadway.

In 2020 the Broadway actress was attacked by the cancel culture mob because she followed conservatives like Candace Owens on Twitter. Broadway has a reputation of not being tolerant of other people’s beliefs or values.

