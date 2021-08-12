http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/48rFGkBmr-c/

A California man is facing federal charges for the alleged kidnapping and murder of his two children in Mexico over conspiracy theories, FBI agents said. The man reportedly believed his children would grow up to be “monsters.”

Matthew Taylor Coleman, a surf instructor in Santa Barbara, California, took his two children, a two-year-old and a 10-month old infant, to Mexico last weekend where he killed them with a spear-fishing gun and dumped their bodies, a criminal complaint filed by the FBI revealed.

The case began on August 7, when Coleman’s wife called Santa Barbara Police claiming that the family was planning a camping trip but her husband had instead left with the two children and stopped all communication. The woman claimed the two had not engaging in any arguments prior to the disappearance. Santa Barbara Police officers used an open-source app and learned that Coleman’s phone had last been in a Mexican shopping mall in Rosarito, Baja California.

On August 9, federal authorities stopped Coleman at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when he was trying to get back to California. The criminal complaint revealed the vehicle’s registration papers had blood on them.

That same day, authorities in Mexico reportedly found the bodies of the two children in a ditch. Both had large wounds in the chest area. During questioning by FBI agents, Coleman said he killed the children to stop them from becoming “monsters” due to their “serpent DNA” from the mother.

