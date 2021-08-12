https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/carol-roth-would-like-american-express-to-answer-a-capitalism-question-after-report-about-the-companys-woke-initiative/

We told you yesterday about Christopher Rufo’s report in the New York Post providing details about American Express’s “anti-racism” initiative,” citing whistleblower documents:

SCOOP: American Express Corp. has launched a critical race theory training program that teaches employees capitalism is fundamentally racist and asks them to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves on a hierarchy of “privilege.” Here’s the story.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

According to whistleblower documents, AmEx executives created an internal “Anti-Racism Initiative” that subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.” pic.twitter.com/pnpFkLYK8R — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

Read my full investigation in today’s New York Post:https://t.co/EACHpjXry6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

A credit card company taking a stand against capitalism is a special kind of a head-scratcher, and Carol Roth would like American Express to answer a question:

.@AmericanExpress – you have always stood for small businesses and entrepreneurship; your products enable purchasing by free choice. How and why are you telling your employees that capitalism is evil and racist? Please respond.https://t.co/tMpEjkMU3E — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 11, 2021

Good question!

I don’t even see how this is legal…. “It was part of the credit card giant’s critical race theory training program, which asks workers to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves on a hierarchy of “privilege.”” — Mike Kawula 🇺🇸 (@MikeKawula) August 11, 2021

@AmericanExpress You deserve this bad PR. The cynicism of overpaying shakedown ‘trainers’ to generate virtue. Don’t know if I should laugh or cry. — The Greater Good (@FreeToChooseMF) August 11, 2021

