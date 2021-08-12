https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/carol-roth-would-like-american-express-to-answer-a-capitalism-question-after-report-about-the-companys-woke-initiative/

We told you yesterday about Christopher Rufo’s report in the New York Post providing details about American Express’s “anti-racism” initiative,” citing whistleblower documents:

A credit card company taking a stand against capitalism is a special kind of a head-scratcher, and Carol Roth would like American Express to answer a question:

Good question!

