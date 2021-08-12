https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cdc-director-walensky-certain-immune-compromised-individuals-may-need-covid-booster-shot-video/
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday said only certain immune-compromised individuals may need a Covid booster shot.
For now.
Advertisement – story continues below
The science shifts with the political winds so who knows what Walensky and Fauci will say next week.
The FDA is working with Moderna and Pfizer on a third Covid booster shot.
TRENDING: Mike Lindell Opens Thursday Cyber Symposium with SHOCKING Developments: Another Home Raided, Credible Threats, Conference Infiltrated
“At this time, only certain immune-compromised individuals may need an additional dose,” Walensky said.
VIDEO:
Advertisement – story continues below
The FDA is working with Pfizer and Moderna on a third Covid booster shot for vulnerable people, CDC Director Walensky says.
“At this time, only certain immune-compromised individuals may need an additional dose,” she said https://t.co/rBKNGhrNlZ pic.twitter.com/MYpCMWApcU
— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 12, 2021