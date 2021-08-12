https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cdc-director-walensky-certain-immune-compromised-individuals-may-need-covid-booster-shot-video/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Thursday said only certain immune-compromised individuals may need a Covid booster shot.

For now.

The science shifts with the political winds so who knows what Walensky and Fauci will say next week.

The FDA is working with Moderna and Pfizer on a third Covid booster shot.

“At this time, only certain immune-compromised individuals may need an additional dose,” Walensky said.

VIDEO:

