The Duke of York will never return to public life because of the US lawsuit against him alleging sexual abuse, a source close to the Prince of Wales said.

Charles believes that even if Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s case against Prince Andrew fails, it is a reminder of the reputational risk to the royal family posed by the duke’s links to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the source said.

Giuffre, who was known as Virginia Roberts, has filed a civil suit seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York. She is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, claiming that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and

