Last week CNN’s Brianna Keilar was indistinguishable from a DNC spokesperson when she fired back at Republicans pointing out that many people crossing illegally into the U.S. are Covid positive. Keilar said the border crossers are “near 100 percent tested” and the facts don’t back up the Republicans’ claims:

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid – with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/nmUsbdM5i9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Unvaccinated Americans, disproportionately Republican Fox viewers, are fueling the surge, not migrants who are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive. Why not talk about the border crisis without dabbling in BS and racist tropes about immigrants. https://t.co/xrDYH6LrbM — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Keilar is now being alerted to what Texas officials have said:

Can someone send this to @brikeilarcnn? She said nearly 100% of them were not infected. https://t.co/JnfQfcfpME — RBe (@RBPundit) August 12, 2021

More inconvenience for the Dem & MSM narrative:

40% of migrants released in Texas border city test positive for COVID-19, officials say Laredo officials are paying up to $10k daily to bus migrant families to other Texas cities because it cannot handle the influx of people being bused in from McAllen https://t.co/kTKnvtMmsd — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 12, 2021

From the Washington Examiner:

The city of Laredo, Texas, has refused to take in migrants who have been bused in from elsewhere on the border after discovering 40% of them tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two local government officials. “That was very high,” Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said in an interview, referring to the infection rate among migrants dropped off by the Border Patrol last week. Laredo health authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, confirmed the numbers. The 40% infection rate is the highest known positivity rate along the U.S.-Mexico border. Last week, McAllen, Texas, reported a 15% positivity rate among migrants released from custody.

Biden keeps the border as porous as possible, but at least CNN has his back.

Tell me this isn’t a deliberate political exercise https://t.co/LDSwhtE53B — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 12, 2021

How to ruin a country in less than a year… https://t.co/gm9iCDRN5q — Jay 🇺🇸 (@Jazzjaying) August 12, 2021

“Journalistic malpractice” is CNN and MSNBC’s specialty!

When is this administration going to be called out for the hazard they are creating! https://t.co/nVWqeMIwkB — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) August 12, 2021

If it happens, CNN sure won’t be the media outlet to do it.

