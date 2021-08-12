https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/12/transgender-children-scotland-schools/

The Scottish government issued new LGBT inclusivity guidelines Thursday which allow for children as young as four to change their gender and name without parental consent, according to The Telegraph.

The guidelines also prohibit teachers from questioning students if they say they want to change their gender, The Telegraph reported. Instead, teachers are expected to ask students which pronouns and names they would like to be called, the outlet noted.

Scotland is undergoing a quiet revolution and the rest of the UK needs to wake up to what’s happening. In this case, four year olds allowed to change their gender without parental knowledge or consent.https://t.co/FgWp2EU9xd — Colin Brazier (@colinbrazierGBN) August 12, 2021

“This is really, really worrying,” Co-Director of the For Women Scotland Campaign Group Marion Calder said, according to The Telegraph. “The bottom line is that this is a dangerous ideology that the Scottish Government is pushing.” (RELATED: Record Number Of Children Identifying As Transgender In U.K.)

The guidelines from the Scottish government claim that students can transition genders at any age. Schools have also been instructed to create gender-neutral uniforms and have been given recommended reading lists that promote transgender inclusivity, The Telegraph reported.

“We know transgender young people can face many issues in schools and that teachers and staff must have the confidence and skills to support their mental, physical and emotional health,” Scottish National Party Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said in support of the guidance, according to The Telegraph.