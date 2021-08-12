https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/12/cute-little-lollipop-triple-dipped-in-psycho-claims-mussolini-was-a-better-leader-than-desantis-and-hooboy-thats-an-impressive-ratio/

This may well be the most-ratioed tweet on Twitter today.

You know she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Pretending Mussolini was a good leader. Huh. Alrighty then.

As our readers know, typically we do not cover randos and normies because there is no telling if someone without a blue-check is really who they say they are, HOWEVER, if the tweet is really bad and gets a lot of attention we would not be doing our jobs if we didn’t write about it.

C’mon, this tweet was MADE for Twitchy. HA HA HA HA HA

BUT TRUMP AND DESANTIS ARE WAY WORSE.

Reminds us of the yahoos who claim the people who broke into the Capitol on January 6 are worse than ISIS.

Something you definitely don’t see every day, even in our line of work.

But allowing people to make their own choices about masking and vaccinations is EVIL AND STUFF.

Sadly, yes, this seems more and more true.

Sure, this tweet is hilariously stupid, but we’re pretty sure she means it.

Or she’s just trolling.

Maybe both?

Clearly.

Yikes.

***

Related:

Are these numbers bad because they look BAD? LOL! Biden probably hopes this latest poll is MALARKEY but it ain’t and OUCH

Grow a pair, Fang-banger! Eric Swalwell sharing private DMs from Charlie Kirk trying to prove he’s some sort of bada*s BACKFIRES hilariously

‘So tired of these MORONS’: EPIC, receipt-filled thread takes Atlantic article claiming it’s the political RIGHT that’s violent APART

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...