August 12, 2021

MADRID (Reuters) – Private equity firm CVC has changed its investment offer to Spain’s top football league, LaLiga, in a last-minute bid to garner sufficient support from clubs, a source from one of the clubs said on Thursday.

The modified proposal includes an option for clubs to opt out of the deal, retaining their share of TV rights revenues, the source said.

LaLiga member clubs were expected to vote on the original deal, which has drawn fierce opposition from top sides Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, later on Thursday. CVC was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Belen Carreño, Corina Pons and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

