The top Internet companies including Google, Facebook, Amazon, Wikipedia, Apple, and to some degree Microsoft, are all founded and/or run by multi-billionaires.

As we’ve witnessed, they manipulate their sites to perpetuates lies, and to disparage or silence conservative views. They inflate the prominence and popularity of Leftist views.

Ask yourself, if Leftist views could stand on their own merit why would the Internet giants need to constantly prop them up, while perpetually deflating the other side?

To Our Delight or Displeasure

Virtually everything that Joe Biden, puppet-in chief, does receives either high praise or benign neglect (and here we’re including Leftist/Marxist policies, kowtowing to enemies, stumbles, and endless gaffs). Virtually everything that Trump did as President was to the displeasure of Internet giants and major news sites.

True journalist Sharyl Attkisson keeps a running list of the media ‘mistakes’ in covering Donald Trump — now up to 156! She says, “Repeat mistakes involve declaring that Trump’s claims are ‘lies’ when they are matters of opinion, or when the truth between conflicting sources is unknowable; taking Trump’s statements and events out of context; reporting secondhand accounts against Trump without attribution as if they’re established fact; relying on untruthful, conflicted sources; and presenting reporter opinions in news stories,without labeling them as opinions.” So true!



As we’ve witnessed, the Left eagerly perpetrated lie after lie about Trump, and hoax after hoax, and legions of under-informed citizens only caught the sound bites: The lie that George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, and other minor players in the Trump campaign colluded with Russians to throw the 2016 election in Trump’s favor, and the mega-hoax that Trump himself conspired with Russia.

The hoax that an actor, Jussie Smollett, was attacked by two white men wearing MAGA hats; the hoax that Covington Catholic High School students disparaged a Native American; and the hoax that racial slurs were found on black cadets message boards at the Air Force Academy preparatory school.

The Big Lie

On August 11, 2017 protests turned violent in Charlottesville, VA. Since then, the Left’s media machine has worked non-stop to create and perpetuate the “Big Lie” about what President Trump said. Joe Biden ‘campaigned’ using the big lie and still spews it. Yet, the BS that Trump praised white supremacists is totally at odds with the truth:

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group,” he said, verbatim. “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”

“You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

Days later Trump said, verbatim, “Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

The Left’s lie, led by Joe Biden, has been perpetuated to this day, despite the irrefutable evidence to the contrary. The Left wants you to believe that Donald Trump is so bad a person that he should not be allowed to run for any future office.

Don’t Take My Word for It

Democrats want you to think that Trump is a racist who harms black people. Before he ran for president, however, he was honored or cited on many occasions by the NAACP and other African-American groups. Amazingly, that all changed the moment he ran for president.

In less than five minutes, Dr. Ben Carson, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development laid out President Trump’s extraordinary measures that improved the lives and livelihoods of Black Americans.

Dr. Carson said that if Donald Trump is a racist, he’s done a bad job at it. Most who watched the video quickly abandoned the notion that President Trump was anything other than a most benevolent president to minorities. Indeed, he wanted them to succeed and to be part of the economic mainstream

Bearing False Witness

All through the 2020 presidential election season, assorted parties accused the President of this and that, non-stop. Why? Democrats’ very existence is grounded in lies, manipulation, and hoaxes, and they have many weapons in their arsenal.

Most of what’s featured on CNN and MSNBC, among other news organizations, represents a lie, a highly biased view, or a hoax. The list of lies and hoaxes is nearly endless: The hoax currently dominating in mainstream media surveys indicates that Trump incited the Capitol riot. He did not.

If the truth is on your side, do you need to doctor the evidence? Christine Blasey Ford was violated by Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh? It’s likely that she never met him.

African-Americans and Hispanics were not favoring the GOP in record numbers? Guess again. Record numbers of illegal aliens died seeking to reach our borders? Such numbers occurred during the Obama years.

Pure Garbage

Without lies and hoaxes, the Left in general, and Democrats in particular would have nothing to gin up fear among their base, and nothing on which to stand. So, they create falsehoods and elaborate hoaxes that the media breathlessly air.

The once honorable Washington Post published a pure-garbage feature titled, “How white supremacy infected Christianity and the Republican Party.”

Now, several decades into their lies and hoax creation, many people now see them for what they are. Granted, Democrats fool some of the people all of the time. As each hoax is exposed, however, more people – and all 75+ million Trump voters — see Democrats for who they are: The party of hoaxes.

Jeff Davidson is the world’s only holder of the title “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” as awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony.

Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, Dial it Down, and Everyday Project Management. Visit www.BreathingSpace.com for more information on Jeff’s keynote speeches and seminars, including:

Managing the Pace with Grace®

* Achieving Work-Life Balance™

* Managing Information and Communication Overload®













