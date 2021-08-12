http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e4qqoAxiEsk/

President Joe Biden’s deputies excluded only 45 percent of migrants who were recorded at the border in July, and just 12 percent of migrants who bring children, border chief Alejandro Mayorkas admitted August 11.

The resulting July inflow is 29 times July 2020 inflow, even though the Title 42 anti-epidemic barrier rules allow border officers to exclude all migrants during the coronavirus threat.

The Biden welcome for migrants delivered 116,884 economic migrants into Americans’ workplaces, housing, and schools — even though the new inflow will further cut Americans’ wages and raise their rents.

Breitbart News reported August 10: “Adjusted for [rising] inflation, hourly compensation fell 2.7 percent in the second quarter, data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the nonfarm business sector showed Tuesday.

But border chief Alejandro Mayorkas used his ready-for-TV speech in Brownsville, Texas, to deny responsibility for the mass migration and to instead blame the record-breaking inflow of migrants on President Donald Trump and on the long-standing corruption and crime in Central America.

Yet Mayokos indirectly admitted that Biden’s pro-migration policies are inviting more migrants than Trump’s pro-American policies, saying:

Another reason [for the migration surge] is the end of the cruel policies of the past administration and the restoration of the rule of laws of this country that Congress has passed, including our asylum laws that provide humanitarian relief.

And Mayorkas threatened to deliver more migrants to Americans’ jobs and neighborhoods, saying:

In the coming days, our department will announce that we are making changes and improvements to how we process asylum claims. We continue to rebuild our immigration system to ensure fairness and promote equity.

The reference by the Cuban-born Mayorkas to “fairness and … equity” refers to his support for migrants. So far, Mayorkas has shown no concern for the many millions of Americans who are worried about their jobs and wages, their rents and kids’ schools, their children’s future, and their increasingly threatened political status in their own country.

In his ready-for-TV speech, Mayorkas wrapped his admissions and threats in confident claims that the border is just way too complicated for the U.S. superpower to manage:

The situation at the border is one of the toughest challenges we face. It is complicated, changing, and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic … We have seen my surges in migration before. We’ve seen them in the past, and migrations surges are not new.

Mayorkas also perfumed the asylum loophole that invites many rational migrants– including women who claim they were beaten by their husbands or threatened by local crooks — to claim they deserve American citizenship because of victimization at home. Migrants, he said, are:

…very quickly turned around and sent back. If they are not expelled, they are placed into removal proceedings, which are immigration enforcement proceedings. They are prosecuted for removal and are removed unless they make a successful claim for [asylum] relief and establish that they are entitled to remain in the United States [emphasis added].

Since roughly 2010, more than three million migrants have surged into the United States, usually claiming they need asylum. The migration-by-asylum is being cheered by progressives, Democrats, and the business executives who know that migrants will be used in the U.S. economy as workers, consumers, and renters.

The asylum migration is underway even as the U.S. government allows one million legal immigrants into the country each year. The two floods of migrants are adding one new migrant to the United States for every two children born in 2021.

Mayorkas’ staff invited selected reporters to ask a few questions after the speech. However, the reporters’ questions were about migrants’ concerns and disease — not about Mayorkas’s policy of putting migrants’ interests ahead of Americans’ concerns.

Mayorkas also suggested that his deputies are cracking down on his own policy of not punishing the many migrants who make repeated efforts to cross the border until they succeed. But Mayorkas refused to provide any numbers, even though he has complete access to the data as DHS chief:

Our expulsion flights are now increasingly moving [detained migrants] into the interior of Mexico. So return [and] recidivism is not as easy [as it was before] … We are prosecuting individuals who have been previously removed from the United States.

Overall, investors and business coalitions want to import more migrants — even impoverished, ill, aging, or criminal migrants — because the migrants spike consumer sales, boost rental rates, cut wages, minimize management hassles, and so raise profits and stock values. The migrants also serve as clients for Democrat-run welfare agencies, and eventually, as voters for Democratic candidates.

But migration damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, contradicts their political preferences, and fractures their open-minded, equality-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

