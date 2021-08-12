https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/discovered-cyber-symposium-dominion-employees-working-voter-registrar-office-video/

While CodeMonkeyZ worked on cracking the Mesa County voting system database, Mark Cook announced breaking news.

This happened Wednesday at Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium.

On Tuesday, we learned that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ office was raided in an intimidation effort by George Soros groomed Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

TRENDING: DC Trump Appointed Judge Allows Dominion’s $1.3 Billion Defamation Case Against Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell to Proceed

On Wednesday, CodeMonkeyZ was brought in on live-stream to reveal the leaked data to the world.

Mark Cook interjected to announce this breaking news.

Cook: It was just discovered that two Dominion employees work at the Sacramento County voter registrar office. Why would Dominion employees be working at one of our voter offices? It was confirmed at a Board of Supervisor meeting.

Dominion was only supposed to build the machines. They should not be working on the inside of our elections and voter registration rolls.

Who really ran our elections?

What influence did these Dominion insiders have on the results of our elections?

The evidence presented by CodeMonkey was explosive. He suggested the data was deleted and altered from the 2020 election and it appears that wireless connectivity was available and possibly used for fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

