Yesterday we shared a video of the Texas House sergeant at arms making the rounds at the state capitol to serve all 52 Democrat representatives who fled the state for Washington, D.C. arrest warrants. One of the runaway Democrats, Rep. Gene Wu, took time from posting pictures of his meals to Twitter to inform the Texas Tribune that three state district judges had signed orders to temporarily protect more than 40 of the runaway Democrats from civil arrest.

New: Three state district judges in Houston have signed orders to temporarily protect more than 40 Texas Democrats from civil arrest for being absent from the state House, state Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, told The Texas Tribune. #TXlege https://t.co/BQMcnjdbiO — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) August 12, 2021

“It’s unclear how long the orders will remain in place,” the Texas Tribune posted at 2:35 p.m.

The Texas Supreme Court will annul these orders. The only question is how long it takes. https://t.co/DZ18FqLlZN — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 12, 2021

The answer? Not long. Gov. Greg Abbott posted this at 5:23 p.m.:

BREAKING: The Texas Supreme Court just halted the Harris County judge’s order that was protecting Democrats from arrest warrants. The Dems have filed some of the most embarrassing lawsuits ever seen. Time for them to get to the Capitol and do the job they were elected to do. pic.twitter.com/v17PN4CfIC — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 12, 2021

Send in the Texas Rangers to arrest them — That Guy (@If_only_u_knew1) August 12, 2021

I have a right to be represented in the House. Can i sue my representative for depriving me of my right? — Mike Little (@mmlittle) August 12, 2021

Can they do their job from a jail cell? Because I think they need a time out for the same amount of time they left the State, abandoning their duty. — Chuck Hersey (@chuckhersey) August 12, 2021

No jail cells … they just get hauled into the House chamber to do their jobs. Besides, they’d get time served for having to wash their bras and panties in the hotel sink and surviving on care packages of Dr. Pepper and salsa.

Looks like it’s time to round them up and get them to work. — Austin Crazy Train (@AustinCrazyTrn) August 12, 2021

Good, arrest all those low life treasonous scum! — CHIEF PATRIOT🗣 (@willOrt98581590) August 12, 2021

Nice work 🤙🏼🇺🇸 — pewpew (@pewpew94341498) August 12, 2021

Agreed and well said Governor. Thank you for your leadership. — Jimmy Morgan (@JimmmyMorgan) August 12, 2021

Arrest them, make them do the vote thing, and do not let them have their pay. When I dont work, I dont get paid. Should be the same for them, or else, it was all a show. — TheRedTexasFox (@TheRedTexasFox1) August 12, 2021

That temporary order to protect them from arrest really was temporary.

