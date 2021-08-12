https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/district-judges-sign-orders-temporarily-protecting-40-texas-democrats-from-civil-arrest-says-runaway-rep-gene-wu/

Yesterday we shared a video of the Texas House sergeant at arms making the rounds at the state capitol to serve all 52 Democrat representatives who fled the state for Washington, D.C. arrest warrants. One of the runaway Democrats, Rep. Gene Wu, took time from posting pictures of his meals to Twitter to inform the Texas Tribune that three state district judges had signed orders to temporarily protect more than 40 of the runaway Democrats from civil arrest.

“It’s unclear how long the orders will remain in place,” the Texas Tribune posted at 2:35 p.m.

The answer? Not long. Gov. Greg Abbott posted this at 5:23 p.m.:

No jail cells … they just get hauled into the House chamber to do their jobs. Besides, they’d get time served for having to wash their bras and panties in the hotel sink and surviving on care packages of Dr. Pepper and salsa.

That temporary order to protect them from arrest really was temporary.

