In an email to his followers Friday morning, former President Donald Trump weighed in on the cascading crises currently inundating the Biden administration.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan,” Trump wrote, referring to the rapid seizure of provincial capitals across the country by the militant Taliban, “a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world — DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

The message comes after a week during which new border crossing numbers for the month of July were determined to have exceeded 200,000, and numbers from the Department of Labor indicated that the inflation rate is continuing to surge.

President Biden departed for Wilmington on this Friday the 13th without publicly addressing the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, or anything else.

