https://hannity.com/media-room/dont-mess-with-tx-gov-abbott-tells-biden-to-stay-out-of-the-way-of-oil-production/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott fired-back at President Biden this week after the Commander-in-Chief asked OPEC to expand oil production to lower domestic gas prices; telling the Democrat to simply “stay out of the way.”

“Dear White House: Texas can do this. Our producers can easily produce that oil if your Administration will just stay out of the way. Allow American workers—not OPEC—produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Don’t make us dependent on foreign sources of energy,” posted Abbott on Twitter.

Dear White House: Texas can do this. Our producers can easily produce that oil if your Administration will just stay out of the way. Allow American workers—not OPEC—produce the oil that can reduce the price of gasoline. Don’t make us dependent on foreign sources of energy. https://t.co/2YVOArh3Gf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 12, 2021

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan released a statement Wednesday urging OPEC to increase production to help lower oil costs; raising even more questions over the Biden administration’s recent regulation’s on America’s energy sector.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic,” writes Sullivan.

“President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable, reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs,” he adds.

FULL STATEMENT: The White House urges OPEC+ to pump more oil (above and beyond the current 400,000 b/d monthly hikes the cartel is already implementing) | #OOTT pic.twitter.com/qnWA1l7Pnt — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 11, 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top aides are pressuring OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery https://t.co/5X421SVUgA pic.twitter.com/uG2DyTvHsp — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) August 11, 2021

The request comes months after the Biden Administration canceled a major American pipeline during his first days in office.

“Longtime oil and gas industry workers David and Kristina Dickerson are criticizing President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline. They say the order, which displaced them from the project, is threatening their economic stability,” reported Fox News in February.

“I feel pretty betrayed,” David, who has worked in the oil and gas industry for 31 years, added.

“We’ve had to actually dip into our retirement and our 401k, just trying to survive until something like this come up,” David said. “We’ve been depending on this to happen and it just all of a sudden got ripped out from under us and we’re not going to be able to do it now.”

“It’s a good thought, but it’s not a well-thought-out plan. They haven’t got it perfect,” David said. “And we’re still dependent on fossil fuel. We’re going to use this crude oil no matter what.”

AUSTIN NEXT? Rise in Homeless Camps Across Texas Capital After Officials Ease ‘Public Camping’ Rules posted by Hannity Staff – 10.24.19 Homeless camps and tent cities have sprung-up around Austin, Texas in recent months; sparking a fierce backlash from angry residents after officials eased regulations regarding “public camping.” “The rising visibility of homelessness here is sparking a backlash. Some residents, police and business leaders have complained that people living on sidewalks are leaving trash, frightening other residents walking at night and creating a health hazard,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “Some conservative state politicians say Austin is heading down the path of West Coast cities like San Francisco with large, highly visible homeless populations and are threatening to take action. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has said that if the city doesn’t show improvement by Nov. 1, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin clearing encampments under the bridges of state-owned roadways,” adds the WSJ. Austin now ranks just behind Seattle with the highest number of homeless people adjusted for total population. Los Angeles ranks second, with San Francisco taking the top spot. “Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, said he didn’t expect so many people to begin camping in public and is open to adjusting the policy, but won’t return to pushing homeless people out of sight,” adds the newspaper. Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal. FLASHBACK: Beto O’Rourke Calls State Re-Opening a ‘Death Warrant for Texans’ in March posted by Hannity Staff – 5.19.21 Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his state’s impressive COVID stats this week; confirming March 16 had zero virus-related fatalities and the lowest infection rate since the pandemic began in March 2020. The good news is raising new questions about Democrats’ reaction to the Republican plan to re-open the economy, particularly Beto O’Rourke who called the move a “death Warrant for Texans.” “A death warrant for Texans. Add them to the 44,000+ killed as he failed to confront the pandemic & botched the vaccine rollout. And those who froze to death because he cares more about energy companies’ profits than keeping Texans alive. Abbott is killing the people of Texas,” posted O’Rourke on March 2nd. A death warrant for Texans. Add them to the 44,000+ killed as he failed to confront the pandemic & botched the vaccine rollout. And those who froze to death because he cares more about energy companies’ profits than keeping Texans alive. Abbott is killing the people of Texas. https://t.co/2idUcqSjJT — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 2, 2021 Nearly all states are now dropping mask-mandates after the CDC revised its guidelines for vaccinated Americans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

