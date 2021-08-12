https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/dr-lee-merritt-the-one-ingredient-that-has-made-the-covid-19-jab-even-more-lethal

Today, The Two Mikes had the honor of speaking to Dr. Lee Merritt, who has been among the top physicians who are leading the attack on the lethal vaccination that so many people have received, and that Biden may well demand all be forced to take.

Dr. Merritt explained that the graphene that the vaccine-makers have put in their shots makes them even more lethal than had been previously thought.

She also explained that the installation of the 5-G system will have a negative impact on those who have been vaccinated. (Please Note: Dr. Merritt provides a very clear explanation on this point, but we have short-handed her presentation here because neither of us are experts on 5-G.)

Dr. Merritt also discussed a recent finding of the high-court in the Canadian Province of Alberta in which the court decided that the government had failed to provide any definitive proof of the existence of Covid-19. The case had been brought by a private citizen who had been fined $1,200 for not wearing a mask in a group setting.

Overall, she says that America is faced much less by a genuine medical emergency, and much more by a a widespread criminal operation that depends on scaring people and lying about the efficacy of the vaccines in order to achieve its goals of (a) killing as many Americans as possible and (b) securing dominant control over those who remain alive.

