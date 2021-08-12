https://www.theepochtimes.com/education-secretary-favors-mandating-ccp-virus-vaccine-for-teachers_3945172.html

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Wednesday that he is in favor of requiring teachers across the nation to be vaccinated against the CCP virus.

“I would favor the vaccine being required,” Cardona said during a National Press Foundation event. “I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine or had my children get it if I questioned whether or not it was safe.”

Earlier in the day, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that school employees would have to be vaccinated by Oct. 15 or face weekly testing. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a similar mandate for teachers on Tuesday. The city of Denver imposed a vaccine mandate on teachers on Aug. 2.

Cardona said he believes some people will be more likely to get vaccinated once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants full approval for one or more of the vaccines for COVID-19.

“I was hoping the FDA stamp would happen already but I respect that process and I understand they’re doing what they have to do to ensure safety and make sure that there’s confidence around it,” Cardona said.

The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, commonly known as the novel coronavirus, is the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La., on March 29, 2021. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

Authorities at the local, state and federal level are under increasing pressure to decide on whether to impose vaccine and mask mandates on teachers as the beginning of the school year draws near amid a resurgence of COVID-19 driven by the delta variant.

The 7-day average of total patients hospitalized with COVID-19 grew to over 59,000 during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 9, the highest level since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The average number of daily vaccine doses administered declined overall since mid-April up until early July, when the delta variant became the most prevalent strain of the virus. More than 167 million Americans have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, accounting for 50.3 percent of the total population.

Nearly 4 in 5 U.S. counties recorded high transmission levels of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the CDC.

