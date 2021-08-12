https://hannity.com/media-room/ella-french-murder-chicagos-top-cop-outraged-after-suspect-accused-of-supplying-gun-released/
CHICAGO TRAGEDY: Weekend Violence Leaves 10 Dead, Including Police Officer Ella French
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.09.21
The City of Chicago witnessed another bloody weekend that left at least 10 people dead, including police officer and recent mother Ella French, an atrocity that sparked an outpouring of grief from the law enforcement community and local residents.
“Police, family and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the officer who died as Ella French, a 29-year-old who had worked as a Chicago cop since April 2018. She was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019,” reports the Chicago Tribune.
“My sister’s always been a person of integrity. She’s always done the right thing even when nobody’s looking. She’s always believed in people and believed in doing the right thing. … She’s always believed in taking care of people that can’t take care of themselves,” said French’s brother Andrew.
“She was a humanitarian. She believed in human rights. She was one of the officers on the force that thought they needed reform,” he said. “Because she’s seen the front line, just like I have. She’s always been a very caring person … When I was in Iraq, me and her, we talked. And she has some attributes that you don’t find in this world anymore.”
COPS SHUN LIGHTFOOT: Police Turn Their Backs on Chicago Mayor After Two Officers Shot, One Killed
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
Police in Chicago publicly shunned Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a local hospital where one officer was struggling to survive and another killed during a routine traffic stop in the Windy City.
“More than two dozen Chicago police officers reportedly turned their backs when greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Saturday at the hospital where an officer remains in critical condition,” reports Fox News. “Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday night, while her partner fights for his life at the University of Chicago Medical Center. As Lightfoot visited the hospital about midnight Saturday, about 30 officers turned their backs to her when she approached them on the 7th floor, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday morning.”
“It looked like it had been choreographed,” a source told the outlet.
The Mayor’s office released a statement following the shooting.
“The Mayor spoke to a range of officers that tragic night and sensed the overwhelming sentiment was about concern for their fallen colleagues,” the statement read. “As the Mayor stated yesterday, now is not the time for divisive and toxic rhetoric or reporting. This is a time for us to come together as a city. We have a common enemy and it is the conditions that breed the violence and the manifestations of violence, namely illegal guns, and gangs. The Mayor is focused on healing the wounds and will reject any and all that try to use this moment to drive further divisions in our city.”
