https://hannity.com/media-room/ella-french-murder-chicagos-top-cop-outraged-after-suspect-accused-of-supplying-gun-released/

CHICAGO TRAGEDY: Weekend Violence Leaves 10 Dead, Including Police Officer Ella French

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.09.21

The City of Chicago witnessed another bloody weekend that left at least 10 people dead, including police officer and recent mother Ella French, an atrocity that sparked an outpouring of grief from the law enforcement community and local residents.

“Police, family and the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the officer who died as Ella French, a 29-year-old who had worked as a Chicago cop since April 2018. She was the first Chicago police officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since Mayor Lori Lightfoot took office in 2019,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

“My sister’s always been a person of integrity. She’s always done the right thing even when nobody’s looking. She’s always believed in people and believed in doing the right thing. … She’s always believed in taking care of people that can’t take care of themselves,” said French’s brother Andrew.

Chicago cop killed on duty identified as 29-year-old Ella French https://t.co/YeglAwgs2p pic.twitter.com/Ej4LvnVTLj — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

“She was a humanitarian. She believed in human rights. She was one of the officers on the force that thought they needed reform,” he said. “Because she’s seen the front line, just like I have. She’s always been a very caring person … When I was in Iraq, me and her, we talked. And she has some attributes that you don’t find in this world anymore.”

Read the full report at the Chicago Tribune.