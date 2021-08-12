https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/employee-los-angeles-shoe-store-fatally-shot-broad-daylight-sneakers-graphic-video/

Los Angeles, California – A shoe store clerk was fatally shot in broad daylight over a pair of sneakers on Wednesday.

26-year-old Jayren Bradford tried to break up a fight over a shoe raffle outside of the Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue when he was shot and killed.

The shooting was captured by a stunned onlooker across the street yelling, “Oh my God! Get in! Get in!” to others nearby as they scrambled to safety.

According to Bradford’s co-worker and witness Keyshawn Williams, an argument erupted over a pair of Jordan’s.

“Jay came from his car and he confronted them saying, ‘What’s the problem? What’s the deal?’ Then everybody shifted their aggression towards Jay,” Keyshawn Williams said. “And they were here with other friends, so they all surrounded him and that’s when he was shot.”

“Next thing I know there’s ladies in the front of the store flipping tables, going crazy about the raffle and next thing you know they walk off and then I heard a gun shot,” the witness said.

Bradford was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still searching for the shooter (described as a Hispanic male).

