🚨Graphic Footage: An employee at a Los Angeles shoe store was fatally shot in broad daylight over a pair of sneakers. This is Newsom’s California. pic.twitter.com/tuTTJRzfel — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2021

A store employee was shot and killed outside the Shoe Palace in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the store, located at Melrose.

A 26-year-old man, Jayren Bradford, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.