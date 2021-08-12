https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/employee-shot-dead-in-the-middle-of-the-street-over-shoes/

Posted by Kane on August 12, 2021 11:05 am

A store employee was shot and killed outside the Shoe Palace in the Fairfax district Wednesday, police said. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the store, located at Melrose.

A 26-year-old man, Jayren Bradford, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

