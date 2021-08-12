https://thelibertydaily.com/eu-launches-investigation-into-new-mrna-vaccine-side-effects/

Those opposed to the Covid-19 injections have cited dozens of unique side effects that happen shortly after people are administered the experimental drugs. These side effects have included heart inflammation, brain tumors, and tens of thousands of recorded deaths. Now, the European Union is looking into reports of new side effects.

Reuters begrudgingly reported on it, noting early on in their “news” article that vaccines are safe and effective. Here are the important parts of the article with their obligatory “nothing to see here” notes emphasized for effect:

Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with COVID-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday. Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis, or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator. The success of the mRNA technology used by the two vaccines has been a turning point for the pandemic and the scientific community, but some rare side-effects are being studied as more people are inoculated globally. Pfizer, by far the biggest supplier of COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union, and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the new safety questions. Just over 43.5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine, Spikevax, have been administered in the European Economic Area (EEA) as of July 29, the EMA said, compared to more than 330 million doses of the Pfizer shot, Comirnaty, which was developed with Germany’s BioNTech. Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and the mRNA vaccines. However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweigh any risks posed by them. The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new conditions were recorded, but said it had requested more data from the companies to study any potential relation between them.

Notice that they stated in the beginning that it’s a “small number of people” affected, but near the bottom of the article they admitted they had no idea how many reports had been filed or how many people were actually affected. The propaganda machine is unable to stop at any point regardless of the news mainstream media decides to publish.

Usually, they just avoid any news that paints the so-called “vaccines” in a negative light.

The cover-up of adverse reactions that number in the millions worldwide is ongoing and will not stop as long as the agenda-driven media are in control. It’s time to start seeking your news from alternative sources if you aren’t already.

