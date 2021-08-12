https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/european-union-threatens-taliban-with-isolation-if-it-seizes-power-in-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the press corps that “the Taliban … has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.” Plenty of people responded saying that the Taliban wants nothing to do with the international community, and it made that pretty clear over the last couple of decades.

President Biden promised we’re not going to see people airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan and then left for Delaware for a long vacation weekend, so we won’t be hearing from him for a few days.

The European Union has spoken up, though, and threatened the Taliban with “isolation” if it seizes power in Afghanistan.

The EU really is an embarrassment.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...