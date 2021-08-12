https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/12/european-union-threatens-taliban-with-isolation-if-it-seizes-power-in-afghanistan/

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the press corps that “the Taliban … has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.” Plenty of people responded saying that the Taliban wants nothing to do with the international community, and it made that pretty clear over the last couple of decades.

President Biden promised we’re not going to see people airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan and then left for Delaware for a long vacation weekend, so we won’t be hearing from him for a few days.

The European Union has spoken up, though, and threatened the Taliban with “isolation” if it seizes power in Afghanistan.

#BREAKING EU threatens Taliban with ‘isolation’ if seizes power in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/PkSKbhC0OX — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 12, 2021

You mean they’re not going to get an invite to Davos? — Habib Jones (@habib2001) August 12, 2021

Or the Olympics? — imaginarybar (@imaginarybar) August 12, 2021

I’m not that sure if this is their worry — ClaretBlue (@BSTCBTS) August 12, 2021

I’m pretty sure they’d be okay with that. In fact I think that’s the idea? — The People’s Foxy 🦊 (@BrexitFoxy) August 12, 2021

They want isolation — Atlas 🦁☀️ (@PillarOfGlobe) August 12, 2021

Taliban: 20 years aready in isolation 😁 — Isoku Iki 💙 (@LuxioMPD) August 12, 2021

Isn’t “isolation” from the rest of the world what the Taliban ultimately wants? — Darryl Dioso (@DarrylRMSG) August 12, 2021

I don’t think the Taliban are worried about isolation. — Johnny Ricoh 🖖 (@TheRealSinth) August 12, 2021

that’ll show them, war was nothing compared to exactly what they’ve always wanted… — YGH (@yunggohards) August 12, 2021

Do you think they care? I don’t think they need anything the EU can offer — Stickman (@StickmanUA85) August 12, 2021

I don’t think they’re really worried about an embargo on champagne or Danish hams. — Greg Priddy (@GregPriddy1) August 12, 2021

No prosecco then… — Steve Bishop (@Stevebi27465893) August 12, 2021

This ought to compel them to follow the climate agreement at least. No? — 🇮🇳🚩🏳️‍🌈 (@billu_jean) August 12, 2021

No doubt the Taliban leadership has been plunged into total indifference at this news… — Ted Ditchburn-NNP No more… (@TedDitchburnNNP) August 12, 2021

Write a letter to management I’m sure it’ll work — Winter (@Winterpayload) August 12, 2021

What, no Christmas card? That’s mean. — Phil 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇬🇧🇪🇸🇸🇪 (@Philbig83) August 12, 2021

Now this is a game changer — Nacholibre (@Dennnzo) August 12, 2021

1-Deep concern

2-Serious concern

3-Grave concern

4-Restart from 1 — Seldon Emmi (@hariseldon_sv) August 12, 2021

This is damn serious. A genius move by EU. The Taliban may just lay down arms for fear of isolation. — Vincent (@EpicLawyer) August 12, 2021

With friends in Pakistan (so by extension China), Iran, and perhaps the Arabian peninsula, why again do they need the EU? — Perkin Warbeck (@PerkWarbeck) August 12, 2021

Oooh. Isolation! So scary for a radical fundamentalist entity that bombs hospitals and will remove technology, science, culture and education from their country. — CHGZ (@chgz227) August 12, 2021

They want isolation you EU fuckmuppets.. They want to live in the 8th century. — Tim J Baxter (@TJ69B) August 12, 2021

This pretty much sums up how irrelevant, impotent, & toothless EU foreign policy is, pathetic. — Mathieu Brasdefer (@frontwheelskid) August 12, 2021

The EU really is an embarrassment.

