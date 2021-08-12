https://www.the-sun.com/news/3461046/love-and-hip-hop-prince-arrested/

FORMER Love & Hip Hop star Prince was arrested in Miami on Wednesday.

The star, whose real name is Christopher Michael Harty, was arrested in Miami just before 2pm.

Harty is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence with battery and kidnapping.

He has also been hit with disorderly conduct, and possession of prescription drugs without prescription.

The star remains in jail as no bond has been posted as of yet.

Harty appeared on the reality show Love & Hip Hop for two seasons.

Since he left the show he has continued to create rap music, with his most recent single being released two months ago.

Just hours before his arrest Harty posted an Instagram story telling his almost 180,000 followers about his desire to have children.

He appeared to be wearing the same earrings that were on show in his mugshot.

According to posts on his social media, Harty was set appear at a Miami press conference for an “official celebrity boxing” event at 7.30pm last night.

His social media has not been updated since his arrest.

