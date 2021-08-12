https://citizenfreepress.com/column-3/excellent-point-trump-jr/
Donald Trump jr — Someone should introduce a bill mandating that you have to show your vaccination card to vote and watch everyone on the Left’s brain malfunction and explode.
“They’re knowingly releasing Covid positive patients into the United States. You can’t even go to a restaurant in NYC according to the rules Mayor Bill De Blasio wants to impose without a vaccine passport…But if you’re an illegal immigrant…You’re free to roam” – @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/MqPFgQubG7
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 5, 2021