The bombshell story from yesterday about Hunter Biden’s latest escapades went as viral as it could. It would have gone much more viral (who can pass up on a story about the son of the President of the United States admitting that he’s compromised by the Russians?) but Big Tech is busy disappearing stories about it faster than the Clintons disappear their enemies.

Our own Facebook page was hit with a monthlong suspension for sharing an article from the Daily Mail on the subject:

This is not an example of “adult sexual exploitation.” It’s just censorship for the sake of protecting the Biden narrative. They want Hunter to be seen as a good guy even though he’s one of the most spoiled, privileged, and disgusting people in the public eye today. The stories about him and his second laptop that are allowed to be shared on Facebook are milquetoast at best.

Just like the first laptop story, Big Tech wants to protect the Bidens from the latest Hunter bombshell. Instead of being the defenders of free speech, they’re once again acting as the highly biased arbiters of truth.

