https://www.wpxi.com/news/trending/field-dreams-game-is-this-heaven-no-its-iowa-thursdays-yankees-sox-match-up/NV32ZPIJX5CDJNPN6IUVPHCKKY/

On Thursday, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play a game in a former Midwest cornfield near where a classic baseball movie that promised “if you build it, he will come” was filmed.

>> Read more trending news

The game is being played in Dyersville, Iowa, the place where the classic baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.

The 1989 movie told the story of Ray Kinsella, an Iowa farmer, who hears a voice telling him that if he builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, “he will come.”

Kinsella does build the field and he is visited by the ghosts of baseball greats and wannabes who play games on the diamond. Eventually, the person who comes is Kinsella’s late father who, for a time, was a catcher in the big leagues.

>> ‘Field of Dreams’ site to finally welcome MLB

On Thursday, the Yankees and White Sox will take the field – a new one built for the game – in front of 8,000 fans, twice the population of Dyersville. The tickets were sold by lottery to residents with Iowa zip codes, according to Major League Baseball.

The new stadium is located a quarter of a mile west of the diamond from the movie.

The dimensions and appearance of the stadium are meant to resemble old Comiskey Park, the place where the White Sox played from 1910-1990.

A corn maze leads fans from the movie site to the stadium. The teams will walk through a cornfield to take the field for the game.

“I think it’s good for Major League Baseball that we’re doing this,” the Yankees Aaron Judge told Newsday. “Getting a chance to walk through the corn, I think it’s going to be a big moment, a special moment.”

According to MLB.com, The White Sox will be the home team and both teams will wear retro uniforms “meant to evoke the turn-of-the-century feel of the movie.” Lance Lynn will start for the White Sox, while Andrew Heaney is scheduled to pitch for the Yankees.

The game was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Fox Network.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

