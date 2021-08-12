https://www.dailywire.com/news/field-of-dreams-game-mlb-gets-one-right

The dog-days of summer are upon us. Even in a year where we were granted basketball into July, the summer days in sports inevitably arrive and we yearn for football season. Summer baseball is phenomenal, but let’s not lie and say that it’s always thrilling.

Luckily, Major League Baseball has thrown us a lifeline. Credit must be given where credit is due, and commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB have come up with a wonderful way to liven up our summer with “The Field of Dreams” game.

It took 30 years… and now they are here ⚾️🌽 The @Yankees vs. @whitesox on the Field of Dreams, August 12, at 6 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/Ynjed8tAX5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 6, 2021

The game will take place Thursday evening at 7:15 p.m. ET in Dyersville, Iowa between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

The game was originally scheduled for last season — the 30th anniversary of the movie — but was delayed a year due to the pandemic. It’s an homage to the Academy Award-nominated 1989 film “Field of Dreams” featuring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, and Ray Liotta. The field was erected next to the original diamond built for the movie. In keeping with the theme of the film, both teams will wear throwback uniforms from the 20th century and will be introduced by walking through the maze of corn in right field.

The faces of the Field of Dreams featuring a uniform twist in time 😎 pic.twitter.com/qJwMvQxAqw — MLBPA (@MLBPA) August 5, 2021

“I’m excited about running through the cornfields, because who wouldn’t be?” said White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks. “I want to be able to walk on the set and sit in those wooden bleachers and do my own little Shoeless Joe thing and walk through the corn onto the field.”

The two teams will fly into Dubuque, Iowa, and will take a bus 25 miles to the field. After the game, both teams will fly directly to Chicago to continue their three-game series at the White Sox home ballpark.

“I wish we were playing three games there,” he said. “Everyone’s putting in all this work building the stadium, doing what they need to do, and it’s all for one game. But I know everyone in this clubhouse is excited for it.”

Tickets to the game will not be easy to come by, with a stadium that only seats 8,000. Tickets to the game were only made available to Iowa residents through a lottery that took place between July 16 and July 23.

“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Judge said on Wednesday. “You never think you’ll get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams. But getting this opportunity, the chance to walk through the corn, it’s going to be a big moment, a special moment.”

It really is a great concept by Major League Baseball, a league that is in dire need of creative ideas in order to attract new fans. Inside every ballplayer is still a little boy who fondly remembers his Little League days which assuredly involve movies such as “Field of Dreams” and “The Sandlot.”

For baseball fans of all ages, the “Field of Dreams Game” is an opportunity to be a kid again, a chance to enjoy baseball for all of its simplicity and beauty. There’s a reason why baseball will always be America’s pastime.

This MLB “Field of Dreams” game today in an Iowa cornfield is going to be awesome. pic.twitter.com/3cZf1Ecliz — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2021

‘“It’s going to be kind of cool to do the whole experience,” Yankees pitcher Chad Green said. “Take a tour of the field and see the house and just kind of take it all in. Guys are definitely looking forward to going there.”

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

