Florida drove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday to correct the state’s coronavirus data after the Florida Department of Health complained.

The CDC updated the data Tuesday to reflect an accurate Sunday total of coronavirus cases in the state, as the CDC incorrectly combined “MULTIPLE days into one,” giving Florida the worst ever total.

“Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect,” the Florida Department of Health told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel Monday. “They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”:

“The CDC initially reported 28,317 new cases on Sunday but adjusted that number to 19,584 by Tuesday,” Yahoo News reported. “The health department said there were 15,319 cases on Sunday. The CDC and the state did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News about the discrepancy.”

The CDC then reported on Tuesday, Florida surpassed 20,000 cases on a rolling seven-day average of new cases, “a day after the federal agency misreported numbers given by the Florida Department of Health by combining data from the last three days into two.”

According to Google’s coronavirus tracker marked at August 11, 141 people have died in the past seven days from the Chinese coronavirus in a state with more than 21 million residents.

The Florida counties with the highest infection and death count are Democrat-ruled. Miami-Dade County has a total of over 562,000 infections and over 6,000 deaths. Broward County has a total of over 280,000 infections and over 3,000 deaths. Orange County has a total of over 172,000 infections and 1,300 deaths.

