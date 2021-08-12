https://thehill.com/homenews/media/567547-fraternal-order-of-police-labels-newsmax-host-a-clown-over-jan-6-suggestion

“Is it possible FANONE was mistaken for ANTIFA ? He often, for media appearances, has worn all Black but no insignia, police patches, rank etc,” Newsmax host Greg Kelly said in a tweet about Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

“As law enforcement officers, we leave our personal politics at the station house door,” the Order of Police responded to the host on Wednesday. “@gregkellyusa suggesting that hero Officer Fanone was mistaken for ANTIFA, despite the POLICE RIOT GEAR he was wearing, is downright dangerous. Don’t believe the lies being spewed by this clown.”

As law enforcement officers, we leave our personal politics at the stationhouse door. @gregkellyusa suggesting that hero Officer Fanone was mistaken for ANTIFA, despite the POLICE RIOT GEAR he was wearing, is downright dangerous. Don’t believe the lies being spewed by this clown. https://t.co/ecF3ymMjzG — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) August 11, 2021

Fanone was one of several members of law enforcement who recounted their harrowing experience responding to the attack on the Capitol during congressional testimony last month.

“My law enforcement career prepared me to cope with some of the aspects of this experience,” Fanone said . “Nothing has prepared me to address those elected members of our government who continue to deny the events of that day, and in doing so, betray their oath of office.”

Fanone, during his testimony before the House select committee, called an effort by some Trump-loyal lawmakers to whitewash the events of that day “disgraceful.”

Newsmax did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Fraternal Order of Police’s rebuke of Kelley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

