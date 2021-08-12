https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/567525-giuliani-told-investigators-it-was-okay-to-throw-a-fake-during

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiJudge: Dominion suits against Trump allies Giuliani, Powell, Lindell can proceed Rudy Giuliani joins Cameo Republicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party MORE told investigators in 2018 that it was OK to “throw a fake” during campaigns.

The newly revealed comments come from a transcript of Giuliani’s interview with Justice Department investigators who were probing if FBI agents leaked sensitive information to the then-attorney for former President Trump when Trump was running for office in 2016.

The federal investigators were zeroing in on Giuliani’s comments in October 2016 during a Fox News appearance where he teased “some pretty big surprises” in the “next few days” that would help the Trump campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days after Giuliani’s television appearance, former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyDOJ watchdog unable to determine if FBI fed Giuliani information ahead of 2016 election Biden sister has book deal, set to publish in April Mystery surrounds Justice’s pledge on journalist records MORE announced he was reopening the bureau’s investigation into a private email server 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHochul touts readiness, distance from Cuomo Budowsky: The political war of the worlds in 2022, 2024 Press: No, the progressive movement is not dead! MORE used while secretary of State.

The Project on Government Oversight filed legal action to obtain the transcript of Giuliani’s interview with investigators. The watchdog group then provided a copy to The Washington Post.

Giuliani contended that he had “no knowledge of any kind, even gossip” that Comey was set to make such an announcement, which many say contributed to Clinton’s loss in the election.

He told investigators that the surprise he was referring to was a large advertisement purchase.

Later in the interview with investigators, Marc Mukasey, Giuliani’s then-law partner and counselor, said “in the head of a political campaign, on television, I’m not saying Rudy necessarily, but everybody embellishes everything.”

“Oh, you could throw a fake,” Giuliani followed by saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukasey responded, telling investigators “you’re under no obligation to tell the truth.”

“You should throw a fake,” Giuliani emphasized.

The Hill reached out to Giuliani’s attorneys for comment.

The newly revealed comments come to light as Giuliani faces increasing legal troubles for his efforts to help Trump in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results.

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Dominion Voting Systems can continue with its lawsuits against Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The three are all the subject of $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits for allegedly claiming without evidence that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Biden Joe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives should celebrate budget passage, remain focused on fight Officials still looking for parents of 337 separated children, court filing says ​​Former U.S. attorney in Atlanta says abrupt resignation stemmed from not peddling Trump voter fraud claim MORE by tampering with votes.

Additionally, Giuliani’s law licenses in New York and Washington, D.C., have both been suspended.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

