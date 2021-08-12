https://noqreport.com/2021/08/12/great-british-commentator-slams-bbcs-great-vaccine-love-in-and-calls-it-porn-video/

Wednesday on GBN, political commentator Patrick Christys delivered a ‘throat punch’ to what he called the “great vaccine love-in”, and made some excellent points in a must see clip. Christys had a touch of good humor dealing with an issue that is frustrating to people on ‘both sides of the pond’; the US and the UK.

Key Point: Vaccine hesitency is perfectly normal and unfolding around the world in people who love liberty and truth.

Full disclosure, I got a chance to meet Christys in DC a couple of years ago, and spend a little time with him at a local tavern with local DC activist, Issac Smith. Smith was the only local among us and offered to direct us to a local market for some smokes, and the three of us enjoyed a nice long walk in the rain. Christys was entertaining us the entire time.

I instantly knew that Chirstys was going to skyrocket to fame as political commentator. He is quite witty and firey. You have to see him in action. Watch this next video and you’ll see what I mean.

“If you don’t want to vaccinate your child with a jab that has no long term data… you’re […]