Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) on Thursday waved off concerns over hospitals exceeding capacity due to COVID-19, saying “we can’t live forever.”

During an interview with right-wing network “Real America’s Voice,” Greene claimed that the media and public health officials are over-hyping the number of people that have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

“I’ve talked to local hospitals here in my district in here in my state. Yes, the waiting rooms get full, but guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID,” Greene said. “But they’re seeing about 30 percent of those numbers being COVID cases.”

She further said that while the media “tries to tell us” that hospitals are “slam-packed with COVID,” that simply isn’t the case.

“Everybody needs to get back down to common sense and remember that, you know, we’re human, we can’t live forever, we’re going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses and other viruses, and we get hurt sometimes,” she continued.

Hospitals around the country are struggling as they see a surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmittable delta variant.

One hospital, Memorial Health in Chatham County, Ga., told a local ABC affiliate that it had to stop accepting patient transfers from other hospitals.

Greene is in the middle of a weeklong Twitter suspension after tweeting that the vaccines are “failing.”

The Georgia Republican defended her stance that the Food and Drug Administration shouldn’t approve a vaccine, and that vaccines shouldn’t be mandated.

“Let’s not turn into an authoritarian regime that forces shots in arms of people that don’t want it,” she said.

