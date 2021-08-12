https://www.oann.com/harris-to-meet-microsoft-airbnb-other-companies-on-biden-agenda-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=harris-to-meet-microsoft-airbnb-other-companies-on-biden-agenda-white-house

August 12, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the top leaders of Microsoft Corp, Etsy Inc, AirBnB Inc, Gap Inc and three other companies on Thursday to discuss Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda, the White House said.

Representatives of Chobani, Seventh Generation and Patagonia will also attend, the White House said in a statement.

Harris, the chief executives and other leaders will “discuss how the care economy policies in the Build Back Better agenda, especially the childcare provisions, will lower costs for families, help businesses and grow the economy,” it said.

On Wednesday, Biden met with the head of United Airlines and health care provider Kaiser Permanente, among other business and education leaders, to discuss efforts to address ways to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. The virus upended the economy when it emerged last year and has killed more than 617,000 people nationwide so far.

Biden has made the United States’ recovery amid the ongoing pandemic a top priority as part of his Build Back Better agenda. After passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus-related bill into law in March, Democrats are now turning to a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget plan that would tackle childcare, climate, health and other “soft” infrastructure.

