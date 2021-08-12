https://noqreport.com/2021/08/12/here-are-the-russians-who-stole-hunter-bidens-crazy-sex-filled-laptop-photos/
A Daily Mail story about Hunter Biden’s laptop has gone viral and one person who has had access to the laptop added exclusive content and photos to go along with the story- and it is all available for all those who know where to find him.
“It is called the laptop from Hell for a good reason. It shows the Hell we are going through because of the criminal behavior of the people in DC, with the Bidens at the top,” Jack Maxey told me once, about the copy of the hard drive he has of Hunter Biden’s laptop. On Wednesday, a crazy story came out in the Daily Mail about Hunter Biden being seen and heard admitting that Russians had targeted him because of his connections and stole his laptop.
“The DM story exposed the Russians, I posted the photos of the Russians,” Jack Maxey texted me when I asked him about it.
Jack Maxey posts about the laptop on Gab on occasion. I went to look.
Yep- there it is.
“I attached some of the pictures Daily Mail did not publish in the article for your benefit. Perhaps someone can identify them . . . .,” Maxey wrote in his post, […]
