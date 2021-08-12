https://justthenews.com/government/security/homeland-issues-warning-heightened-terrorism-risk-29th-anniversary-9-11-nears?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Homeland Security Department on Friday issued a bulletin warning of a “heightened threat” for terrorism as the 20th anniversary of a Sept. 11 attacks approaches.

“The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence,” the bulletin said, saying increased risk was assessed through Nov.11.

”These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences,” it added. “These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”

The agency also said that grievances over the public health system related to the pandemic could also be adding potential threats.

The bulletin side of a recent Al-Qaeda communication as one reason for concern.

“Leading up to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula recently released its first English-language copy of Inspire magazine in over four years, which demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire U.S.-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” it noted.

The warning also said that officials remain on high alert for “racially- or ethnically-motivated violent extremists and anti-government/anti-authority violent extremists.”

