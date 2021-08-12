When The New Yorker famously depicted the “View of the World From 9th Avenue” on its cover nearly a half century ago, New Jersey was just a brown, barren strip of land beyond the Hudson. But Maria Russo, a former New York Times editor who now works in book publishing, had a different perspective from the paper’s cafeteria windows. “This whole part of New Jersey is flat—you know, Meadowlands—and then you see a sudden jutting up of the Watchung Mountains. And that’s Montclair,” she recalled. In a way, said Russo, “working at the Times and living in Montclair feels like a coherent life.”

With a population of about 38,000, the affluent Essex County township some 20 miles in the distance has long been a bedroom community for journalists—particularly those, like Russo, who have worked at 620 8th Avenue. So much so that, amid recent disputes over a dues-increase proposal at the NewsGuild of New York, The New Republic’s Alex Shephard used “someone who lives in Montclair, N.J.” as shorthand for big-shot Times reporters opposing the hike from their “gilded palace,” out of touch with their rank-and-file colleagues. Shephard later apologized for “being an ass,” but the inside-baseball dig reflected how a roughly six-square-mile suburban town has developed into a populace of prominent bylines.

Perhaps that’s why Montclair seems disproportionately on the radar of Manhattan media outlets. In January, New York magazine contributing editor and Montclair resident Andrew Rice wrote about the school reopening war playing out in his own backyard, which the magazine had a month earlier devoted its cover to for the “Permit Karen” of Montclair. There was also New York’s Justin Bieber–in–Montclair story, and, in the ’90s, a cover story that deemed Montclair “The Urban Suburb.” The Times, too, has written on the school reopening controversy, along with the town’s 2012 mayoral elections and local dads forced to care for their kids while mom was away marching (in a much-derided story). Neighboring towns like Maplewood—home to Times writers like Dan Barry and (until recently) Taffy Brodesser-Akner—and South Orange also have their fair share of media people, but Montclair looms largest.

As a fairly new arrival in this business—and specifically, on the media beat—I’ve been struck by how many colleagues and sources seemed to be Zooming or calling from the same place (and that this, to them, didn’t seem strange at all!). Just take look at the governing board for the Montclair Local, a four-year-old nonprofit newspaper: Kathleen Carroll, veteran journalist and former executive editor of the Associated Press; Stephen Engelberg, editor in chief of ProPublica; David Jones, a former Times national editor; and Jake Silverstein, the editor in chief of The New York Times Magazine. And then there’s the advisory board, a 24-person roster that includes author and journalist Jonathan Alter; the Times’ Rukmini Callimachi, David Chen, Kate Zernike, and Karen Yourish; The New Yorker’s Ian Frazier; former Washington Post reporter Dale Russakoff; and AP vice president and managing editor Brian Carovillano. As Jodi Rudoren, editor in chief of The Forward and one of two former Times masthead editors who volunteered to join as an adviser, told me, “This group could either be the advisory board for the Montclair Local or the Pulitzer committee.”

Though many news outlets are represented in Montclair, including by one of my Vanity Fair colleagues, the Times could establish a sizable bureau within the town limits. Before departing the Times in 2018, former editorial page editor Andy Rosenthal says he was one of more than 100 employees who called Montclair home. A few years earlier, amid discussions about the newsroom’s emergency contingency plans, Rosenthal says the late editor Janet Elder “got this brilliant idea” to do “a zip code search of the personnel list” for Montclair. “And there were 124 of us, staffers and their families,” according to Rosenthal. (A Times spokesperson confirmed “that a contingent of newsroom (and overall company) staff live in Montclair” but was unable to provide further details.)

There’s also a slew of media people on the film and TV side, such as CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod, actor Patrick Wilson, Saturday Night Live producer Steve Higgins, and late-night star Stephen Colbert. For two decades, the Late Show host has lived in Montclair with his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, who is president of Montclair Film’s board of trustees. Several members of Colbert’s team live in town, McGee-Colbert said. Last year, when McGee-Colbert was helping do the show remotely, from their residence in South Carolina, some of the staffers she was communicating with on a day-to-day basis were in Montclair. She recalled, “I’d be like, ‘How are things going in Montclair?’”

I had the same question, and thankfully, in our (sorta) post-Trump news environment, I had a bit more time on my hands to investigate this bizarre media migration. The undertaking was, admittedly, more like infiltrating the PTA than the NSA. But at a moment in which the delta variant is throwing off news outlets’ plans to finally shift away from the work-from-home life of the past 17 months—the Times, among others, recently delayed its September return to the office—it seemed high time to get out of my Brooklyn apartment to visit the home base for much of the New York media.

I realized I’d arrived when I saw a sign declaring Montclair a “stigma-free town.” Pride flags adorned storefront windows and “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop AAPI Hate” signs decorated doors; Upper Montclair’s St. James church had all of the above. Watchung Booksellers had reminders for a “Nasty Women” book club and another on climate change. “People do try here—sometimes overly sincerely,” Rosenthal told me over the phone.

Almost everyone I spoke to for this article told me I had to visit Montclair before writing—one even described it as a vinyl-siding-less “oasis”—which is why I was slightly disappointed to find that it was not, you know, the City of God. Montclair looks, for the most part, like the upscale suburb it is, with tree-lined streets and Tudor and Georgian–style homes and cute shops. On an overcast Tuesday morning in Watchung Plaza, the barista at Local Coffee was on a first-name basis with both customers coming to pick up their “usual” behind me. At the tables outside Bluestone Coffee Co.—a dim, charming breakfast spot practically the antithesis of the avocado-toast chain with which it shares a similar name—friends and couples talked and ate. Two older men sat having coffee, one with a copy of the recent George Saunders next to his cup. The quiet hum of the area was interrupted only by kids passing through on their bikes—possibly dogged reporters on assignment for Montclair Kids News—or car engines, or N.J. Transit coming and going from Watchung Avenue station.