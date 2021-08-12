http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/SMKrynG8ULU/how-one-new-jersey-town-became-a-magnet-for-the-media-elite
When The New Yorker famously depicted the “View of the World From 9th Avenue” on its cover nearly a half century ago, New Jersey was just a brown, barren strip of land beyond the Hudson. But Maria Russo, a former New York Times editor who now works in book publishing, had a different perspective from the paper’s cafeteria windows. “This whole part of New Jersey is flat—you know, Meadowlands—and then you see a sudden jutting up of the Watchung Mountains. And that’s Montclair,” she recalled. In a way, said Russo, “working at the Times and living in Montclair feels like a coherent life.”
With a population of about 38,000, the affluent Essex County township some 20 miles in the distance has long been a bedroom community for journalists—particularly those, like Russo, who have worked at 620 8th Avenue. So much so that, amid recent disputes over a dues-increase proposal at the NewsGuild of New York, The New Republic’s Alex Shephard used “someone who lives in Montclair, N.J.” as shorthand for big-shot Times reporters opposing the hike from their “gilded palace,” out of touch with their rank-and-file colleagues. Shephard later apologized for “being an ass,” but the inside-baseball dig reflected how a roughly six-square-mile suburban town has developed into a populace of prominent bylines.
Perhaps that’s why Montclair seems disproportionately on the radar of Manhattan media outlets. In January, New York magazine contributing editor and Montclair resident Andrew Rice wrote about the school reopening war playing out in his own backyard, which the magazine had a month earlier devoted its cover to for the “Permit Karen” of Montclair. There was also New York’s Justin Bieber–in–Montclair story, and, in the ’90s, a cover story that deemed Montclair “The Urban Suburb.” The Times, too, has written on the school reopening controversy, along with the town’s 2012 mayoral elections and local dads forced to care for their kids while mom was away marching (in a much-derided story). Neighboring towns like Maplewood—home to Times writers like Dan Barry and (until recently) Taffy Brodesser-Akner—and South Orange also have their fair share of media people, but Montclair looms largest.
As a fairly new arrival in this business—and specifically, on the media beat—I’ve been struck by how many colleagues and sources seemed to be Zooming or calling from the same place (and that this, to them, didn’t seem strange at all!). Just take look at the governing board for the Montclair Local, a four-year-old nonprofit newspaper: Kathleen Carroll, veteran journalist and former executive editor of the Associated Press; Stephen Engelberg, editor in chief of ProPublica; David Jones, a former Times national editor; and Jake Silverstein, the editor in chief of The New York Times Magazine. And then there’s the advisory board, a 24-person roster that includes author and journalist Jonathan Alter; the Times’ Rukmini Callimachi, David Chen, Kate Zernike, and Karen Yourish; The New Yorker’s Ian Frazier; former Washington Post reporter Dale Russakoff; and AP vice president and managing editor Brian Carovillano. As Jodi Rudoren, editor in chief of The Forward and one of two former Times masthead editors who volunteered to join as an adviser, told me, “This group could either be the advisory board for the Montclair Local or the Pulitzer committee.”
Though many news outlets are represented in Montclair, including by one of my Vanity Fair colleagues, the Times could establish a sizable bureau within the town limits. Before departing the Times in 2018, former editorial page editor Andy Rosenthal says he was one of more than 100 employees who called Montclair home. A few years earlier, amid discussions about the newsroom’s emergency contingency plans, Rosenthal says the late editor Janet Elder “got this brilliant idea” to do “a zip code search of the personnel list” for Montclair. “And there were 124 of us, staffers and their families,” according to Rosenthal. (A Times spokesperson confirmed “that a contingent of newsroom (and overall company) staff live in Montclair” but was unable to provide further details.)
There’s also a slew of media people on the film and TV side, such as CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod, actor Patrick Wilson, Saturday Night Live producer Steve Higgins, and late-night star Stephen Colbert. For two decades, the Late Show host has lived in Montclair with his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, who is president of Montclair Film’s board of trustees. Several members of Colbert’s team live in town, McGee-Colbert said. Last year, when McGee-Colbert was helping do the show remotely, from their residence in South Carolina, some of the staffers she was communicating with on a day-to-day basis were in Montclair. She recalled, “I’d be like, ‘How are things going in Montclair?’”
I had the same question, and thankfully, in our (sorta) post-Trump news environment, I had a bit more time on my hands to investigate this bizarre media migration. The undertaking was, admittedly, more like infiltrating the PTA than the NSA. But at a moment in which the delta variant is throwing off news outlets’ plans to finally shift away from the work-from-home life of the past 17 months—the Times, among others, recently delayed its September return to the office—it seemed high time to get out of my Brooklyn apartment to visit the home base for much of the New York media.
I realized I’d arrived when I saw a sign declaring Montclair a “stigma-free town.” Pride flags adorned storefront windows and “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop AAPI Hate” signs decorated doors; Upper Montclair’s St. James church had all of the above. Watchung Booksellers had reminders for a “Nasty Women” book club and another on climate change. “People do try here—sometimes overly sincerely,” Rosenthal told me over the phone.
Almost everyone I spoke to for this article told me I had to visit Montclair before writing—one even described it as a vinyl-siding-less “oasis”—which is why I was slightly disappointed to find that it was not, you know, the City of God. Montclair looks, for the most part, like the upscale suburb it is, with tree-lined streets and Tudor and Georgian–style homes and cute shops. On an overcast Tuesday morning in Watchung Plaza, the barista at Local Coffee was on a first-name basis with both customers coming to pick up their “usual” behind me. At the tables outside Bluestone Coffee Co.—a dim, charming breakfast spot practically the antithesis of the avocado-toast chain with which it shares a similar name—friends and couples talked and ate. Two older men sat having coffee, one with a copy of the recent George Saunders next to his cup. The quiet hum of the area was interrupted only by kids passing through on their bikes—possibly dogged reporters on assignment for Montclair Kids News—or car engines, or N.J. Transit coming and going from Watchung Avenue station.
Before the pandemic, Times staffers living in Montclair were still nominally New Yorkers. They spent most of their day in Midtown and returned home in the evening, often via the Port Authority terminal. Sometimes they weren’t even eating dinner in Montclair; it was, quite literally, a bedroom community. Now, no longer commuting to their respective seats in the bullpen like the semi-happy journalistic family they once were, some wax poetic about the glory days on N.J. Transit. “I actually got to know a bunch of colleagues and others in media just by being on the same train or even in the same car,” one current Times staffer told me, something they even—gasp—“kind of miss” about the bygone era. It was an epoch when you might chat with and even “get some LinkedIn invitations”—the cornerstone of professional intimacy, apparently—from other patrons of the train, they recalled. “Now I see their Zoom background.”
In Upper Montclair, I stopped by Grape Collective, a wine store opened by Christopher Barnes, who was president of the Observer under Jared Kushner. It’s just around the corner from the shuttered Bellevue Theatre, which Montclair resident and film producer Luke Parker Bowles—nephew of Camilla—recently withdrew from yearslong plans to revive. (The reopening appears to be moving on without him and his partners.) From there, I headed downtown, past Bobbi Brown’s hotel The George and the law office of Smith Mullin, the firm that helped take down Roger Ailes. There, among a slew of smoke shops, antiques, and a Strand–rivaling bookstore, was the building that belongs to the Montclair Film Festival.
The Colberts have used their prominence to bring big names—from Meryl Streep to Jimmy Fallon—to town for fundraisers. But the festival has also leveraged local talent, McGee-Colbert notes. One of its earliest events was a screening of Page One, the 2011 documentary about the Times starring the late media reporter and then Montclair resident David Carr. Besides Montclair being a destination for the festival, it’s also been home to many of her husband’s staffers. “One or two weeks in [to the Colbert Report], he kind of looked around and went, ‘I have hired, like, six people and they all live in Montclair’—without knowing they lived in Montclair,” McGee-Colbert told me. The DeCamp was like “the Colbert Report bus,” she laughs, a shuttle of “everyone going from Montclair to the studio. And it’s still that way with the Late Show,” she notes.
For journalists too, a selling point is the relatively easy commute to the city. With service direct to Port Authority—across the street from the Times building—the No. 33 and No. 66 DeCamp buses were, in the pre-pandemic days of yore, something like Gray Lady shuttles. “You’re divided whether you take the 33 or 66 home to Montclair,” Rosenthal said, a sentiment echoed by a few Montclarions formerly of the Times. “The 33 was like, David Halbfinger, Marc Lacey, and a bunch of others. And then there was Jake Silverstein on the 66,” said one. “Everyone pretends they don’t really recognize each other unless you want to. It worked out.”
Which is not to say the swath of current and former Times staffers in Montclair haven’t socialized over the years. A dinner party called the “Times Women of Montclair” was briefly a thing. Rudoren says she “lived in all of the New York Times ghettos” over the course of her 21-year run and ended up in Montclair “almost entirely” because “we knew all these Times people who told us all these great things about it.” Indeed, word of mouth appears to be integral to the media migration. “The toehold of The New York Times in Montclair,” according to Rosenthal, is David Jones, 88, a retired top editor who’s lived there for 49 years. Jones—who seemed bemused by my high-priority investigative work—told me he’s heard himself termed as such, but wouldn’t go quite that far. “I certainly have not been employed by the Chamber of Commerce,” he said with a laugh. But he and his wife “found it a fascinating, interesting, congenial community, and whenever anybody would ask us we’d say that. And I guess a lot of people asked us.” Rosenthal, to name one, says Jones is “the guy who got me to move to Montclair” when he was looking for places in the late ’90s.
According to Jones, the Times was in Montclair even before he and his wife moved in 1972, the year he was named national editor, by which time there had already been “a known quantity” of Times news department staffers commuting from the suburb. Among them was Gene Roberts, the national editor whom he was to succeed, Jones says. Jones’s own deputy also lived in Montclair for a few years. “I didn’t insist that he move to Montclair but he had three or four kids,” Jones said. “And of course he knew about it because I was there.”
Diversity is also attractive to residents, with nearly a quarter of the town’s population Black, according to the latest census estimate. Jonathan Alter, an MSNBC political analyst and author, most recently of a Jimmy Carter biography, described himself as someone “at the front end of what became a trend” of journalists “wanting to move there, in part for an integrated experience.” But, he notes, “there’s now an affordable housing problem in Montclair.” McGee-Colbert recalled “anecdotal evidence from real estate agents that we know that people come here knowing about the film festival, the media presence,” making it “sort of a self-perpetuating process because like-minded people keep coming.”
Another draw for journalists is a hometown paper. A young tech executive with virtually no background in journalism, Heeten Choxi in 2016 watched as The Montclair Times—the local paper of record for more than 100 years—was acquired and sawed up by Gannett, which began to regionalize and generalize the coverage. “I felt like if the local newspaper went away it would change Montclair forever,” he said. Choxi figured “with a little bit of time and a little bit of seed capital” he could probably get a new paper going.
“I took Heeten out to lunch and said, ‘I heard you’re going to start a new newspaper,’ and he said yes. I said, ‘Are you crazy?’” Jones recalls, adding: “Fortunately for Montclair, he was crazy.” Choxi and his wife have personally put hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Montclair Local over the past few years. Doing so while also working a day job and paying their own bills “required some creativity to figure out”—including a cash-out refinance on their home. “Early on it kind of felt like I had two jobs,” he says, something he did “for basically as long as I could” before the LLC made the transition to a nonprofit.
That conversion was completed shortly after Louis Hochman, the current editor in chief of the Local, took the helm in January. He’s worked in local newsrooms throughout New Jersey and used to live within walking distance of Montclair (though is currently based in Philadelphia). Being interviewed by the former head of the Associated Press and current chief of ProPublica was, as Hochman puts it, “not necessarily something you expect” when applying to run a paper with a circulation of a few thousand. “I don’t think you go 40 minutes west in Hopatcong and have a list of journalistic superheroes available to you,” he notes.
Journalists have gotten involved in varying capacities. Dale Russakoff, a former Washington Post reporter who wrote a book on education—and is married to New York Times deputy managing editor Matt Purdy—recently helped the Local vet a number of allegations described in a whistleblower letter written by a school supervisor, Hochman recalls. But that kind of interaction with advisory board members has been “in fits and starts,” Hochman says, and “we’re definitely leaving opportunity on the table.” He recently had a group meeting with them “to do a skills intake” and gauge their availability.
“Prior to becoming a nonprofit, the journalists in our town were really not that engaged in the paper,” says Local board president Matthew Frankel, a communications strategist who, along with Jones and Choxi, helped put together the governing and advisory boards. “It matters when you go to a foundation and you have the editor in chief of The New York Times Magazine not just sitting on our board but advocating for the Local,” Frankel told me, noting he “could have recruited a bunch of rich people for this” but made a “calculated decision” to “lean on the unique value proposition that our community provides” instead. “Unlike other places that might go where the money is, we’ve simply gone to where the experts are.”
That leap of faith has thus far paid off, at least from a membership perspective. As governing board member Kathleen Carroll put it to me, “Wouldn’t it be ridiculous if a town that was full of journalists from all these organizations, and full of wealthy people who say they care about this stuff, couldn’t support a local news organization?”
This article has been corrected to reflect that Taffy Brodesser-Akner recently bid adieu to Maplewood; she now lives in New York City.
