Leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has had no problem likening the United States to Hamas and the Taliban or accusing Israel of committing “unthinkable atrocities” and horrible human rights abuses.

But if pro-Israel groups hit back, her modus operandi appears to be to get testy and accuse them of putting her life in danger.

What happened?

In June, Omar upset a large number of people by equating the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Omar claimed in a tweet that the U.S., Israel, Hamas, and the Taliban have all committed “unthinkable atrocities” and human rights abuses.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” she said as the world was still dealing with the repercussions of thousands of Hamas rocket attacks on Israel in May.

The tweet included a clip of Omar questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken on how those who perpetrate human rights abuses — including, she said, Hamas, the Taliban, and Israeli security forces — will be held accountable.

Even a dozen of her fellow Democratic lawmakers came out to condemn her statements. After the dustup, reports surfaced that the rift between Omar and congressional Democrats was more significant than previously reported, with some Democratic lawmakers reportedly calling her an “anti-Semite” privately.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, also known as AIPAC, began running an ad recently that goes directly after the lawmaker’s attacks on the United States and Israel.

And Omar did not take kindly to AIPAC’s criticisms, Fox News reported.

Her spokesman, Jeremy Slevin, hopped on Twitter Wednesday to claim the group’s attack ads — which responded directly to the congresswoman’s statements — were “Islamophobic” and to accuse the group of endangering Omar’s life.

“The language AIPAC uses in paid ads to smear and vilify [Rep. Omar] is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets,” Slevin said in a post that included a screenshot of an AIPAC ad that took issue with Omar’s statements. “Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar’s life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads.”

“It shouldn’t have to be stated, but baselessly linking Muslim-Americans to terrorism is *the* textbook example of Islamophobia and is routinely used to silence advocacy for Palestinian human rights,” he continued.

Fellow “Squad” member and radical leftist Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) responded to Slevin’s post with a tweet of her own: “I am so sick of this s**t.”

Image source: Twitter/@RashidaTlaib screenshot

AIPAC replied to Slevin’s attack by saying, “Your baseless attack on us can’t deflect from [Omar’s] attack on America and Israel.”

“It is outrageous for Rep. Omar to put the U.S. and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas,” the group added. “There is no moral equivalence between democratic allies and the terrorists who target them.”

AIPAC told Fox News it stands by the ad.

“The ad concerning Representative Omar is completely fair and accurate,” an AIPAC spokesperson said. “It is not a personal attack and highlights her outrageous statement putting the United States and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas.”

