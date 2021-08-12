https://www.oann.com/incoming-new-york-governor-kathy-hochul-to-seek-election-after-finishing-cuomos-term/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=incoming-new-york-governor-kathy-hochul-to-seek-election-after-finishing-cuomos-term
August 12, 2021
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she will seek election to the office after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations.
(Reporting by Peter Szekely)