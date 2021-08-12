https://www.theblaze.com/news/insane-video-captures-the-moment-a-road-rage-suspect-hurls-axe-into-a-fellow-driver-s-windshield

Video footage of an extreme case of road rage has gone viral after a male suspect hurled what appears to be a pickaxe into a female motorist’s windshield after he reportedly chased her off the highway and blocked her from escaping.

What are the details?

According to local reports, an unnamed 47-year-old male suspect driving a Jeep on a Seattle, Washington, interstate became irate over an undisclosed incident and ended up chasing an unnamed female motorist off the highway.

Video footage captured the moment that the suspect got out of his vehicle, which was stopped in front of the woman, and angrily heaved what appeared to be a pickaxe directly at the woman’s windshield.

The object can be seen bouncing off the windshield as the suspect turns around and reenters his vehicle. He then can be seen driving across the median and down the opposite side of the road.

Authorities arrested the suspect three days after the incident.

Following the incident, but before his arrest, the suspect was accused of shouting racial slurs at a local man. A theft was also reported at an area Home Depot store, its suspect reportedly matching the suspect’s description. Authorities took him into custody on a warrant for felony hate crime, felony eluding, and theft, in addition to an outstanding felony warrant for first-degree robbery.

What about the video?

The King County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the incident to Facebook earlier this month.

Road rage is real, especially when some whacked out driver throws a hammer at your windshield. On the afternoon of July 27th, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Shoreline responded the 1500 blk. of Ballinger Way NE to investigate this road rage incident.This video nearly says it all. The driver of this Jeep, according to incident reports, began honking at the victim as they merged onto the NE 145th St I-5 on-ramp. As they traveled northbound. the Jeep’s driver continued to honk so our victim took the Ballinger Way exit to avoid a freeway confrontation. Only moments later the Jeep passes him, blocks the roadway and the driver hurls a hammer before fleeing. Using additional surveillance, King County detectives identified the Jeep’s driver. They learned that only three days after this incident he was apprehended for multiple felonies after fleeing from deputies in Snohomish County. It’s easy to find – and charge – a suspect when they are already jail. Charges are pending in Shoreline, but once filed our hammer-thrower should be off our roads for some time.If you believe you may be in a road rage incident consider driving to the nearest police or fire station. Most suspects go where they believe they won’t be caught.

