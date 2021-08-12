https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/it-appears-that-mayor-lightfoot-lied-when-she-said-covid-protocols-prevented-bagpipes-to-honor-murdered-officer-ella-french/

There’s a major controversy brewing in Chicago after First Deputy Mayor Eric Carter was heard on the scanner saying, “‘we don’t have time for this s—‘ as police prepared for the traditional bagpipe tribute” for murdered officer Ella French as her body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office:

From the Chicago Sun-Times:

Ignoring a sacred ritual, Carter impatiently declared: “We don’t have 20 minutes for this s—.” He demanded the Chicago Fire Department ambulance bearing French’s body be taken directly into the medical examiner’s office, skipping the Emerald Society’s traditional playing of bagpipes.

“We’re not waiting on the bagpipes. Go ahead and get the vehicle inside,” Carter is heard saying on a recording.

“Take it all the way inside. Do not stop.”

Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy said the time-honored ritual tied to the line-of-duty death of a Chicago police officer is “sacred.” For the department’s second-in-command to ignore it is not only a sacrilege, it’s an “inexcusable” affront to the rank-and-file officers Carter is assigned to lead, he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed “COVID-19 protocols set by the medical examiner” and that “it was not a decision made by First Deputy Eric Carter”:

It’s on audio! All the cops heard it:

And she’s really playing the COVID-19 protocols card after she cheered on musicians at Lollapalooza?

But what’s worse for the mayor is that the Medical Examiner’s office says she’s lying:

***

