https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/jason-whitlock-lewis-brinson

On “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock called out Florida Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson for milking the “little pot of racism fool’s gold” he discovered last Sunday for all its potential riches.

A Colorado Rockies fan was accused of yelling a racial slur while Brinson, who is black, was at bat. Though a “thorough investigation” backed the fan’s claim that he was actually calling the team’s mascot named Dinger, Brinson said he kept “hearing the N-word” when he watched the video “at least 50 times,” according to the Associated Press.

Jason compared the incident to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace‘s claim in 2020 that someone hung a noose in his garage at Talladega Speedway. An FBI investigation concluded that it was all a “misunderstanding” and that the “noose” was actually a garage pull-down rope that had been in place since at least the fall 2019.

“Brinson is panning for the same racism fool’s gold that worked for Wallace,” Jason said. “Brinson admitted he was completely unaware of the shouts during the game. He never reacted to the shouts because he never heard them. So, why in the hell would you hunt for them after the game? Why would you go to the audio tape and listen to it 50 times over a 14-hour period? It makes no sense — unless you understand the value of racial victimization. Brinson certainly does.”

“We’ve got to stop this clownish bulls**t,” Jason added. “Nothing happened. Brinson admitted he never heard the shouts when they happened. The dude went on to say no one has ever called him the N-word to his face. This dude is in his mid-20s earning nearly $600,000 for playing a game. He’s not oppressed. He’s not in need of some special level of support. He claimed he had sympathy for the Rockies fan … [but] he wants to exploit the fan and the situation for his own benefit.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Jason Whitlock or enjoy the full episode of “Fearless With Jason Whitlock” here:

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock and Uncle Jimmy, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

