CNN’s John Harwood took to Twitter on Thursday to lecture everyone on the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
“Just stop screaming, calm down, be a grown-up and do what’s required to put the pandemic behind us,” he tweeted:
nobody likes masks
nobody likes needles in their arms
nobody likes covid
just stop screaming, calm down, be a grown-up and do what’s required to put the pandemic behind us
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 12, 2021
There’s just one problem with half of his tweet as there sure are a lot of Dems who are the ones not acting like a grown-up where masks are concerned.
Former President Obama, for example:
.@ClayTravis: Hypocrisy on display from Obama’s mask-less event is “total and complete BS.” https://t.co/0e8twA7156
— OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2021
And D.C. Mayor Bowser at her birthday party:
#DCisOpen and #DaveChappelle reopened @TheAnthemDC on Friday night! pic.twitter.com/MiDypxUSCC
— John J. Falcicchio (@falcicchio) July 31, 2021
Or at the wedding she attended the next day:
EXCLUSIVE: Not 24 hours into the indoor mask mandate she imposed on DC, Muriel Bowser officiated an indoor wedding in Adams Morgan and stayed to fete with *hundreds* of fellow maskless guests. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021
Gov. Gavin Newsom sent his kid to a camp with no indoor masking until he was outed on social media:
Like Father, Like Son: Gavin Newsom Pulls Kid from Camp After Photos, Emails Expose More Mask Hypocrisy
https://t.co/QyZ2UlhBvH
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021
And here’s Miami-Dade Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho without at mask on while meeting with former tennis great Andre Agassi:
I could never have imagined I would have such a meaningful and fun time chatting with the great @AndreAgassi about education and lessons from the court. pic.twitter.com/XImOsFaPKs
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 3, 2021
And if masks are so important, maybe Harwood can tell his colleagues in the White House to mask up while shouting their questions across a crowded room?
Journos: Kids should wear masks all day long; Also journos: We can’t do our job if we’re wearing a mask! https://t.co/d4QTBjXwYr
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2021
And on and on and on. . .
