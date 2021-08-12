https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/12/john-harwood-wants-people-to-stop-screaming-calm-down-be-a-grown-up-and-get-vaccinated-and-wear-a-mask/

CNN’s John Harwood took to Twitter on Thursday to lecture everyone on the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

“Just stop screaming, calm down, be a grown-up and do what’s required to put the pandemic behind us,” he tweeted:

nobody likes masks nobody likes needles in their arms nobody likes covid just stop screaming, calm down, be a grown-up and do what’s required to put the pandemic behind us — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 12, 2021

There’s just one problem with half of his tweet as there sure are a lot of Dems who are the ones not acting like a grown-up where masks are concerned.

Former President Obama, for example:

.@ClayTravis: Hypocrisy on display from Obama’s mask-less event is “total and complete BS.” https://t.co/0e8twA7156 — OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2021

And D.C. Mayor Bowser at her birthday party:

Or at the wedding she attended the next day:

EXCLUSIVE: Not 24 hours into the indoor mask mandate she imposed on DC, Muriel Bowser officiated an indoor wedding in Adams Morgan and stayed to fete with *hundreds* of fellow maskless guests. https://t.co/hY0Ji2zqnj — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) August 1, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent his kid to a camp with no indoor masking until he was outed on social media:

Like Father, Like Son: Gavin Newsom Pulls Kid from Camp After Photos, Emails Expose More Mask Hypocrisy

https://t.co/QyZ2UlhBvH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021

And here’s Miami-Dade Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho without at mask on while meeting with former tennis great Andre Agassi:

I could never have imagined I would have such a meaningful and fun time chatting with the great @AndreAgassi about education and lessons from the court. pic.twitter.com/XImOsFaPKs — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 3, 2021

And if masks are so important, maybe Harwood can tell his colleagues in the White House to mask up while shouting their questions across a crowded room?

Journos: Kids should wear masks all day long; Also journos: We can’t do our job if we’re wearing a mask! https://t.co/d4QTBjXwYr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2021

And on and on and on. . .

