Authorities in the capital are reporting a “potential armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,” which is in the south east part of Washington, D.C.

“If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN,” reads a post from the base. “If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent. If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT,” the chilling post continues.

The potentially armed individual is being described as a black man with a medium build, carrying a Gucci bag.

