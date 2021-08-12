https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/kamala-harris-brag-about-bidens-economy-collides-with-highest-increase-on-record-inflation-news-and-more/

We haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Kamala Harris lately while the Biden White House tries to shore up her approval rating, but her tweets continue. As usual, Harris would like everybody to believe that economic utopia has arrived:

Together, we’ve brought this economy back. We are building a foundation for an economy that brings everyone along, not just the top 1%. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2021

To any degree the economy is coming back, it’s because government officials finally took their boots off the throats of businesses in many areas of the country. But so far the side-effect of Biden and the Democrats having control of DC is something Harris won’t mention:

Really ? Why is inflation going so high. Bad for low income people. Very Bad. — America (@MikeB35827447) August 12, 2021

So, you are ignoring the elephant in the room: inflation — IowaBobert (@WineTastingTab) August 12, 2021

There’s a reason she’s ignoring it:

JUST IN – U.S. producer price inflation soars 7.8% annually in July, the highest increase on record. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 12, 2021

#BREAKING: The July Producer Price Index rose 7.8% from last year, surging past expectations of 7.3%. It’s the largest annual increase on record. This inflation isn’t “transitory.” W/ 23.2%/yr M2 growth since March 2020, more inflation is baked in the cake.https://t.co/n5Sep1dhoO — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) August 12, 2021

Harris is also ignoring something else:

You guys just begged OPEC to pump more oil because of gas prices here. https://t.co/FOYvu69KBe — Vanessa (@NessaAdelaide) August 12, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

But we have to beg OPEC to pump more oil — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) August 12, 2021

You’ve literally done nothing except for close down a pipe line and then beg opec for more fuel — Derek (@therealdorrell) August 12, 2021

Me watching gas prices skyrocket and inflation soar but looking for that “economy that brings everyone along”: pic.twitter.com/ocAGuAqd7Y — bob (@Boom32104) August 12, 2021

So, to sum it all up…

Other than inflation, open borders, the Taliban taking over after troops left, national debt skyrocketing, not being energy independent, and gas prices soaring, you’re doing a great job! — Red Reddington (@red_ington) August 12, 2021

“We did it, Joe!”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

