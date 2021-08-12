https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/12/kamala-harris-brag-about-bidens-economy-collides-with-highest-increase-on-record-inflation-news-and-more/

We haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Kamala Harris lately while the Biden White House tries to shore up her approval rating, but her tweets continue. As usual, Harris would like everybody to believe that economic utopia has arrived:

To any degree the economy is coming back, it’s because government officials finally took their boots off the throats of businesses in many areas of the country. But so far the side-effect of Biden and the Democrats having control of DC is something Harris won’t mention:

There’s a reason she’s ignoring it:

Harris is also ignoring something else:

Fact check: TRUE.

So, to sum it all up…

“We did it, Joe!”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...