https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/like-they-give-a-rat-s-anus-pat-gray-calls-out-jen-psaki-s-ridiculous-comment-about-the-taliban

The Biden administration came out with an interesting view of the Taliban.

But first, this clip begins with Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) and what he predicts will become of Afghanistan after all United States military troops leave the region.

Then, Pat played a clip of Jen Psaki’s news conference Wednesday when she told reporters that, “The Taliban has to make an assessment about what they want their role to be in the international community.”

“What!?” Pat said in disbelief. “Like they give a rat’s anus about that [their role in the international community].”

Pat later noted that maybe Psaki is too young to know that the Taliban doesn’t care about its reputation. Watch the clip to hear Pat’s epic rant.

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

