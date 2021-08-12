https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-cyber-symposium-virginia-state-senator-amanda-chase-calls-for-forensic-audits-in-all-50-states/
On the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase announced that she will be joining with other courageous state legislators from across the country to form a new Election Integrity Caucus. This new national coalition exists for the people, by the people, for the purpose of ensuring free and fair open U.S. elections. Consider supporting this voter-integrity effort by emailing her at district11@senate.virginia.gov.